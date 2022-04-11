W/R: Four suspects arrested for attacking court, police headquarters, and district assembly

11.04.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of four suspects involved in the attacks on Nkroful Magistrate Court, Esiama Police Divisional Headquarters, and Ellembelle District Assembly.

According to an official statement on the Facebook page of the security service, the suspects have been arrested by the Western Regional Police Command.

“Four people have been arrested on Thursday, April 7, 2022 by the Western Regional Police Command in connection with the attacks on the Nkroful Magistrate Court, the Esiama Police Divisional Headquarters, and the Ellembelle District Assembly,” parts of the Police statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Police have identified twenty-two others said to be part of the gang that staged the attack.

The Western Regional Police Command is currently pursuing to arrest the suspects who are on the run.

The four (4) suspects, Richard Tetteh, Kwame Gorkeh Miah, Michael Anyimiah, and Cosmos Gadekor were among a group of people who rioted at the District Magistrate Court, Nkroful on 1st April, 2022 to demand the release of their colleagues who were standing trial at the Court. The group also attacked the Ellembelle District Assembly and threatened to assault the District Chief Executive.

The four suspects were among the group that also stormed the Esiama Police Station, vandalized the rooms and caused damage to vehicles parked at the station, 2 buses and 1 Toyota Hilux Pickup.

The Police have identified twenty-two others, currently on the run and are pursuing them to be arrested and brought before the law.

While we count on the help and support of every well-meaning inhabitant of our country, we assure you that we will not relent on our efforts to ensure that law and order prevails in our society.