V/R: 100 boreholes for 100 villages — Ablakwa promises

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Sunday, 10 April 2022 launched the MP’s safe water for villages project at a village called Sikor in his constituency.

According to Mr Ablakwa, his target is to provide at least 100 mechanized boreholes for 100 remote villages without access to potable water by 2023.

He noted that 10 of the boreholes will be ready for use this month.

He also promised to make cash donations to the communities for initial ECG bills and maintenance cost.

