ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

V/R: 100 boreholes for 100 villages — Ablakwa promises

Social News V/R: 100 boreholes for 100 villages — Ablakwa promises
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Sunday, 10 April 2022 launched the MP’s safe water for villages project at a village called Sikor in his constituency.

According to Mr Ablakwa, his target is to provide at least 100 mechanized boreholes for 100 remote villages without access to potable water by 2023.

He noted that 10 of the boreholes will be ready for use this month.

He also promised to make cash donations to the communities for initial ECG bills and maintenance cost.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
E/R: Hit-and-run Land cruiser driver kills one-year-old baby, two others
11.04.2022 | Social News
Tamale interchange: Residents beg for footbridges
11.04.2022 | Social News
It was 'very tough decision' — Justice Abdulai admits after filing review against Supreme Court ruling
11.04.2022 | Social News
Robbery and homicide cases more frequent on roads and highways in Ghana — Report
11.04.2022 | Social News
Albert Kan-Dapaah has echoed long-held view of perceived bias among judges — Kwaku Asare
11.04.2022 | Social News
9 visually impaired persons displaced after fire guts their apartment at Budumburam
10.04.2022 | Social News
Alan mourns late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama
11.04.2022 | Social News
Accra: Dumsor to hit customers on Achimota, Avenor and Mallam Junction substation transmission lines
09.04.2022 | Social News
GNFS Tema Regional Command warns against prank calls
09.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line