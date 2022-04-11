Albert Kan-Dapaah has echoed long-held view of perceived bias among judges — Kwaku Asare

11.04.2022 LISTEN

A US-based Ghanaian Professor, Kwaku Asare has said that the the National Security Minister , Albert Kan-Dapaah has echoed its long-held position that a judiciary that is perceived to be biased, inefficient, or ineffective is a threat to national security.

Prof Asare said like it or not, many people perceive the judiciary as biased and have no confidence in it.

His comments come after Mr Kan-Dapaah, while speaking during a sensitisation workshop on the national security strategy for judges of the superior courts, on Friday April 8 said Justice is the foundation upon which the rule of law, equality before the law and fairness of the law are established.

He added that the failure of the criminal justice system to ensure effective and expeditious trial of criminals adversely impacts the morale of law enforcement agencies, emboldens criminals to perpetrate more crime, and breeds lawlessness among the citizenry; developments which threaten the internal security of the State.

He said “Injustice occasioned as a result of the absence of an effective justice delivery system or delayed justice or biased justice is certainly a threat to national security.

“Indeed, when injustice abounds, particularly in situations where the bench, which is considered the final arbiter of disputes, is deemed biased, citizens tend to take the law into their own hands most times without recourse to the established systems of justice delivery.”

“The need to safeguard our collective security as a State requires that we work assiduously to eliminate all forms of injustice.

“The ultimate responsibility in doing so lies squarely at the feet of members of Ghana's judicial system who are entrusted by law with the power to ensure effective justice delivery,” he stated.

Professor Asare in a Facebook post reacting to this development said “the National Security Advisor has echoed its long held position that a judiciary that is perceived to be biased, inefficient, or ineffective is a threat to national security. Like it or not, many people perceive the judiciary as biased and have no confidence in it.

“Alas, the numbers are growing not shrinking. However, it is not a lost cause and the storyline can change if the judiciary listens to and addresses constructive criticisms, such as GOGO highlighted in its new year message.Academia and civil society too can help by prioritizing judicial reform. Timidity and false praises will not do!”

