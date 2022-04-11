Non-teaching staff at Colleges of Education starts indefinite strike today

Members of the Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana are embarking on an indefinite strike, effective today, Monday, April 11.

This follows what the association terms as the reluctance of the appropriate authorities to act on their demand for better conditions of service.

An invitation by Ghana Tertiary Education Commission last week for a meeting over the action was declined by the association due to the non-availability of some of their leaders.

In an interview with Citi News, the National Secretary of CENTSAG, Samuel Opoku, said he is confident that the strike would yield the necessary results.

An earlier statement issued by the association said their strike was grounded on various issues including wrong placement of First Degree Holders, Non-payment of migration arrears, exclusion of payment of Generic Allowances, partial payment of Office Holding Allowances, and non-payment of Interim Market Premium arrears.

“It will be recalled that a notice to embark on strike was served in January 2022, but could not be carried through due to the intervention of the National Labour Commission (NLC). It is unfortunate that since January 2022, no commitment has been demonstrated to find a solution to the issues raised except for the partial payment of office holding allowances. The date given by the NLC for the government team to address the concerns raised had elapsed, but no tangible solution had been professed,” the association noted.

—citinewsroom