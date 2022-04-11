ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.04.2022 Social News

Residents must pay property rates and permits; it's their financial obligations to the state – Ada DCE

By Elizabeth Larkwor, CDA Consult
Ms Pobee addressing the participantsMs Pobee addressing the participants
11.04.2022 LISTEN

The Ada-East District Assembly has appealed to the residents to fulfill their financial obligations to the state by paying property rates and permits.

Ms. Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive said the Assembly had over the years been confronted with challenges including inadequate funds to bring expected development to the length and breadth of the district.

The DCE explained that the Assembly’s estimated Internally Generated Funds (IGF) was GHC1,077,563.39 however, GHC1,009, 577.62 was realized.

She indicated that, although that was a great achievement, the assembly fell short in the areas of rates and rents saying that there was an unusual huge expenditure demand which was monitored by Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

Ms. Pobee noted that the Assembly revenue collectors and taskforce had been dispatched to move from house to house to distribute bills and collect revenue.

She said owners of buildings without permits and temporal structures without or expired permits must renew it.

Ms. Pobee appealed to the residents to be involved in revenue generation in their various electoral areas.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Tema East MP Supports Ramadan Fasting with assorted items
11.04.2022 | Social News
Ramadan: Accra Zango Chief commends philanthropist for generosity
11.04.2022 | Social News
Ghana's dancing pallbearers to donate $250k out of $1m Coffin Dance meme sale to Ukraine
11.04.2022 | Social News
CENTSAG strike: Police deployed to Wesley College of Education over alleged harassment, disturbances
11.04.2022 | Social News
'If we're borrowing close to USD1 billion for projects and our raw water is contaminated; where are we going?' – Cecilia Dapaah
11.04.2022 | Social News
Fear grips Keta residents as body of 17-year-old boy found at seashore with legs tied
11.04.2022 | Social News
'Money couldn’t save my mother, her death has taught me that in this life we must love one another' – Farouk Mahama
11.04.2022 | Social News
Ghana to face challenges with water supply over galamsey activities – Minister cautions
11.04.2022 | Social News
E/R: Hit-and-run Land cruiser driver kills one-year-old baby, two others
11.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line