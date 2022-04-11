Hon. Naana Eyiah cushions brilliant but needy BECE graduates in her constituency

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah has indicated that President Akufo-Addo led NPP Government was poised to improve the academic standard of education in the county thus the introduction of the Free SHS policy.

According to the Gomoa Central MP who is also the Deputy Minister for Interior, every child of school-going age ought to get access to education.

"Due to the Free SHS policy, children are eager to go to school especially after writing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) despite their parent's financial status. This long term project is going to produce the needed manpower resources for national development," she stated.

Hon. Naana Eyiah said this when she supported over 120 brilliant but needy BECE graduates who have gained admission to further their education at various Senior High Schools with trunks, mattresses, provisions, soaps and sanitary pads for the girls at Gomoa Ekwamkrom recently.

She noted, " This support is to encourage pupils in the Gomoa Central Constituency to stick to their books for them to obtain height in the Educational ladder.

"I started supporting BECE graduates in 2018 soon after the introduction of Free SHS and it has been beneficial to both students and their parents.

"Even though Senior High Schools are Free, some parents find it extremely difficult to buy petty items needed for their children's to avoid the undue pressure. In many cases, brilliant students become the victims in these circumstances because of financial constraints.

"I have said it time without number that no BECE graduate should sit at home because there is no money to further their education, it won't happen under my watch. Free SHS policy has been a blessing to Gomoa Central and am grateful to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana."

According to Hon. Naana Eyiah through the Free SHS policy, many of the students who went through the SHS have gained admission to tertiary institutions across the country.

" Today, Gomoa Central Constituency can count on a number of students who are attending, Nurse's and Teacher's Training Colleges, others are in the Universities pursuing various courses in Education, Health, Technical, Technology and Engineering among others.

"In collaboration with my DCE, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo, we will continue to develop infrastructure and human development in the Constituency. What we need is massive support to bring out our best. I must say the NPP in Gomoa Central has become highly attractive.

"I therefore call on Nananom, opinion leaders and stakeholders in the constituency to rally behind President Akufo Addo and the NPP Government to do more for the people, especially to win the 2024 General Elections. We will surely break the Eight," Hon. Naana Eyiah emphasized.

Some of the beneficiaries lauded His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for creating accessibility to Senior High school through the Free SHS policy.

To them, but for the Free SHS policy, they wouldn't have gotten admission to Senior High School due to the financial burden on their parents.

They expressed their excitement about getting admission to schools they never dreamt to further their education.

According to them, the kind gesture of their Member of Parliament has encouraged them to strive hard to attain a great height in their education.

"At long last, am also going to enjoy the Free SHS policy, thanks to Nana Akufo Addo and Hon. Naana Eyiah," a fourteen-Year-old Christian Obeng BECE graduate from Gomoa Abonyi could not hide his gratitude.

Similar beneficiaries commended President Akufo-Addo and Hon. Naana Eyiah for the kind gesture noting that they were going to spearhead the campaign for the NPP as they envisage winning the 2024 general elections.

Hon. Naana Eyiah was flanked by Gomoa Central Constituency Executives led by Alhaji Omar Adam.