Farmers urged to rise up to emerging world economic challenges

MR. PAUL KWARTENG

11.04.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Paul Kwarteng, a former business development officer with the Atebubu-Amantin office of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), has urged farmers in the municipality and the country at large to rise up to the emerging world economic challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to Mr. Kwarteng 35 who is now into commercial maize production, challenges brought about by the pandemic include; a surge in prices due to a lack of access to raw materials, low levels of production and high transportation costs among others leading to job losses and incomes for that matter.

He said the Russia-Ukraine war also added to the adverse effects of covid-19 seriously derailing efforts at economic recovery.

“Russia and Ukraine are both noted for their contribution to the world’s economy in terms of oil and wheat production. Forty percent of natural gas supplies to the European market is sourced from Russia whiles the two countries combined supply 30% of the world’s wheat needs. Sanctions imposed on Russia has caused hikes in the prices of fuel, fertilizer and food the world over. The devastating effects of the war has also caused Ukraine’s inability to supply the world with its noted agriculture produce like maize, wheat, potatoes sunflower seed etc,” he added.

Mr. Kwarteng who holds a first degree in economics and entrepreneurship however sees some opportunity coming with the challenges which farmers can take advantage of to better their lot.

“Sanctions on Russia means they cannot access markets in Europe and elsewhere while Ukraine cannot even think about food production due to the invasion. The forecast of famine in countries like Sudan and the humanitarian needs of Ukrainian refugees among others offers opportunities for increased food production for internal consumption and export,” he stated.

Quoting a Programme Based Budget Estimates for the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality (2019), he said a total of 22,261 hectares of arable land is available in the municipality only 3,167.67 hectares of which have been put to use.

He added that vast land abounds in the municipality which farmers and other investors in agriculture can take advantage of.

He stressed that although inputs like fertilizers and other chemicals have their costs rising, increasing food prices will make investments in crops such as rice, maize, beans, cowpea, cassava and pepper lucrative.

He therefore called on investors to take a good look at this opportunity as a way of creating not only wealth for themselves and the country but also opening the much-needed job avenues for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.