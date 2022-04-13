Bishop Dr. Adu urges NPP to sell government achievements

Bishop Dr Adu

The founder and leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel sited at Kumasi Ampayoo in the Ashanti region, Bishop Dr John Yaw Adu has stated that President Nana Akufo Addo and his Vice President Dr Alhaji Bawumia are though on the right path to solve the challenges confronting the country, lack of awareness campaign is creating the impression that government has not chalked any success since it came to power in 2017.

Speaking to ModernGhana News in an exclusive telephone interview on Friday April 8, 2022, Bishop Adu expressed worry about the manner in which some people especially the opposition NDC attack government on economic matters.

The man of God blamed the NPP Communicators and some District, Municipal and Metropolitan Chief Executives for failing to explain and highlight government policies and achievements at the grassroot level to the ordinary people.

The respected Bishop noted that if the NPP is serious about breaking the eight, it is time measures should be put in place to engage the people especially those in the rural areas to get a better understanding of government policies as well as achievements to enhance their chances of victory come 2024.

Touching on the passage of the e-levy bill, the man of God described the decision taken by President Nana Akufo-Addo as one of the best tax policies he has ever introduced to help build the country.

Bishop Adu observed that the current population of the country stood over 30 million, yet only a handful fraction of businessmen pay taxes.

Therefore, the introduction and passage of the e-levy he stressed has come at the right time to compel Ghanaians to make small contributions to help develop the country.

In order for the government to realize its tax agenda, he called for the implementation of the digitization process to avoid fraud and also to ensure that probity and accountability are fully enforced in the utilisation of the funds.

Commending the President and his Vice for the good policies they have initiated to solve some of the major challenges that were confronting the country in education, power outage (dumsor), jobs, roads, health facilities among others, Bishop Adu urged the President to stand firm and shun distractors who he claims have nothing good to offer the country.