Ghana Developing Community Association Validation Workshop held

By Emmanuel Akyeti || Contributor
A group picture of participants at the SAPSOC validation workshop held in Bolgatanga
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The Ghana Developing Community Association (GCDA), has held a day’s workshop to assess a three months trans-humans (mobility of livestock) and improve the livelihoods of border communities’ pilot project.

The project has been carried out along the Burkina Faso Ghana border called SAPSOC. SAPSOC is Reinforcing Social Creation in Northern Ghana through Peaceful and Coherent Development of the Aro-Pastoral Sector.

The project is being funded by the commonwealth Development Office, United Kingdom through their working partner from France Acting for Life (A4L). The workshop brought together Immigration Officers, Traditional Rulers, Community and Farmer Based Organizations (CBOs &FBOs), MoFA among others.

Speaking in an interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, the Executive Director of GCDA Alhaji Osman Abdul Rahman said the workshop was to validate it achievement so far as an organization, working with the communities, Districts, and Municipal Assemblies.

He added that they are currently operating in Bongo and Bawku West Districts as a pilot trying to engender peaceful co-existence and coherence among the different stakeholders. Mt Rahman stated that several engaments have been held for the different stakeholders who have an interest in the mobility of the livestock across the borders, to dialogue in order to arrive at common grounds.

He indicated that though the focus is on livestock, there are other issues like terrorism associated with the mobility of livestock and many others hence, the need for stakeholder dialogue to address it. The GCDA Manager disclosed that they are equally focusing on women's income generation and have trained some women groups on rice, gari, groundnuts, shea-butter and the construction of community dams among others.

Mr. Rahman stated that Tarns-humans (mobility of livestock) is an age-old tradition and is based on the nature of the climate in the northern part where livestock is produced but does not have enough to feed. However, he said laws regarding livestock movement in other countries are very restricted and effective but in the case of Ghana the story is difficult. He added that, sometimes, some of the headsmen become victims of terrorism.

