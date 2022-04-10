ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.04.2022 Crime & Punishment

UW/R: 40-year-old man arrested for multiple offences

UW/R: 40-year-old man arrested for multiple offences
10.04.2022 LISTEN

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man, Mahamud Nayaro, for committing several offences.

The man was arrested for possessing firearms without authority and possessing Police accoutrements without authority among other offences.

A statement issued by the Upper West Regional Police Command said a “Complainant came to the Regional CID with injuries on his left thumb, right wrist, left foot and complained of severe chest pains.”

According to the Police, preliminary investigations revealed that, on Wednesday 23 March 2022, at about 2am, the suspect and “three other accomplices accused the Complainant of purchasing stolen copper wire, hence subjected him to severe beatings in his house and demanded an amount of ten thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS10,000).”

Also, “On Thursday, 7 April 2022, Suspect Mahamud Nayaro aged 40 years, who claims to be a private security man was arrested and a search conducted in his house at Sandemuni a suburb of the Wa Municipality revealed, a pump action with four AAA Cartridges, a locally manufactured pistol with eight rounds of ammunition, top and down Police uniform, two Police raincoats and a quantity of electrical cables.”

The Upper West Regional Police Command however added that “comprehensive investigation has commenced” into the matter.

It added that it has also “mounted a manhunt to get his accomplices arrested to assist in the investigation.”

Source: classfmonline.com

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Ashaiman Mobile phone thief remanded
08.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Driver to spend 20 years in jail for having sex with his 14-year-old daughter
07.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Headteacher jailed 15 years for defiling JHS pupil
07.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Man arrested for drugging, sexually assaulting married woman at Bawjiase
07.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court remands porter into prison custody over motorbike theft
06.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
J.B. Murder: Accused persons end cross-examination of 7th prosecution witness
06.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two brothers on remand for allegedly attacking, stabbing neighbour
06.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
EOCO, Ghana Association of Bankers arrest four persons in GH¢200,000 SIM swap fraud
06.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
High Court yet to empanel jury in alleged Kasoa teen killers
05.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line