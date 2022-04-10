MUSEC accused of facilitating illegal installation of Prof. Edmund Delle as Nandom paramount chief

The Chiir Royal Family of Nandom in the Upper West Region has pointed accusing fingers at the Nandom Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) for facilitating the installation of Prof. Edmund Delle as paramount chief of the area, an exercise the family contends violates customs and tradition.

The family earlier alleged a joint team of military and police raided their palace on April 3 and held the hostage. This they suspected was in relation to their protest against the gazetting of Prof. Edmund Delle as paramount chief of Nandom.

A new release from the family under the signature of the family head, Peter Aabenyaa Deri, mentions MUSEC as being complicit in the whole process.

“It has become abundantly clear that MUSEC has played a critical role though disappointing to the Chiir Royal Family in the Nandom Chieftaincy Affairs and in getting Prof. Edmund Delle gazetted as Paramount Chief of Nandom. All the media publications by MUSEC were a grand scheme well executed in support of Prof. Edmund Delle’s candidature as Paramount Chief of Nandom”, parts of the statement read.

The family arrived at this conclusion based on what they claim are “these instances that have now exposed the meddling or failure of MUSEC to offer fair and impartial support in the Nandom Chieftaincy case”. The claims are as attached.

The Chiir Royal Family is convinced that MUSEC is neck-deep in the processes and should be held responsible for any breach of peace in Nandom.

— 3news.com