Alan mourns late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama

Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Alan Kyerematen, together with a few patriots, have visited the Aliu Mahama's family residence to extend their condolences following the passing of the former Second Lady, the late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama.

The former Second Lady of Ghana died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, April 7, 2022 after battling some illness.

Mr. Kyerematen described the late Hajia Ramatu as a likeable woman and a mother of all. Recounting her days as Second Lady of the Republic, he said “her gentle and graceful nature was evident in all she did as she opened her doors to all in society."

He added, "her calming influence will be sorely missed in our body politic. She and her husband have been a good inspiration to many. May her soul Rest in eternal Peace."

The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama was Ghana's Second Lady between 2001 and 2008 when her late husband, Aliu Mahama, served as Vice President in the two-term government of the former President, John Agyekum Kufuor.

She died at the age of 70 and would have turned 71 in October this year.

A son of the late couple, Farouk Aliu Mahama, is the current Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency

The family is yet to officially announce the funeral and burial arrangements for the late former Second Lady.

Meanwhile, the family has opened a book of condolence in her honour.