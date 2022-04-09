Accra: Dumsor to hit customers on Achimota, Avenor and Mallam Junction substation transmission lines

Customers of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on the Achimota, Avenor, and Mallam Junction substation transmission lines would experience power outages during the day from April 9 to June 30 due to upgrading of the transmission capacity exercises.

The Company had therefore apologized for any inconvenience caused during the period.

A statement issued by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and obtained by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has set the next three months to upgrade the transmission capacity at three substations Achimota, Avenor, and Mallam Junction to meet the growing demand for electricity in Accra and its environs.

According to GRIDCo the transmission capacity upgrading exercise from April to June would affect the power supply of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) customers on its distribution systems.

According to GRIDCo, the transmission capacity upgrading exercise would involve the re-construction of its transmission lines from the Achimota substation through Avenor to the Mallam Junction.

The works it indicated involved taking out of service two 161 kV transmission lines from Achimota to Accra Central, and Achimota to Mallam Junction.