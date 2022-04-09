GNFS Tema Regional Command warns against prank calls

09.04.2022 LISTEN

Desist from prank calls as it interrupts prompt and timely intervention in time of emergencies to save lives and properties the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Tema Regional Command has cautioned.

The GNFS Tema Regional Command in a bid to create an environment for the public to reach it in time of emergencies with the reactivation of fire emergency telephone numbers.

This is part of policies rolled out to sensitize residents on various ways to mitigate fire outbreaks, GNFS Tema Regional Command statement to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema stated.

According to the GNFS Tema Regional Command, it has identified public education is a key ingredient to equipping residents hence providing them with GNFS emergency numbers in their various areas of jurisdiction forms a major part of sensitization.

The GNFS Command noted that reaching out to service providers especially fire service in times of emergencies was paramount to saving lives and properties.

The GNFS Tema Regional Headquarters can be reached on 0303202554, 0307090015, 0299340631, with GT-020-4783 digital address code as its direct emergency lines.

The GNFS district emergency numbers: Ashaiman - 0291702028, 0299340628, 0205346762, with the digital address GB-017-2713; Tema Industrial – 0299340568, 0291702024, 0302968140, with the digital address GT- 020-5892; and Ada - 0302968140 with the digital address GY- 0033-7271.

The others are: Dodowa – 0299640630, 0299320089, 0291713034 with the digital address as GO- 0010-0975; Prampram – 0299340635, 0291702044, 0506439263, with the digital address GN-0047-1030; and Katamanso – 0291702014, with the digital address GK-0518-2504.

The rest are Tema Newtown – 0291702032, 0556119119 with the digital address GT- 150- 6790; Gbetsile – 0291702018, 0505176940, with digital address GT- 0294-3557; Devtraco – 0291702082, 0556119119, with the digital address GN-0490-8523; Sege – 0299341143, 0299341033, with the digital address GX-0003-3948.

The GNFS Motorway contact 0291702011 with the digital address GB- 0006-2031; Kasapreko – 0291702059, 0302948513, 0291702281 with the digital address GT-333-2331.

The GNFS national emergency numbers are 192, 112, and 0302772446.

Source: CDA Consult