Let's depend on compost fertilizer for farming — Farmers urge

The Chief Executive Officer of Abrono organic farming project Nana Kwao Adams who doubles as the Twafohehe of the Forikrom traditional council in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region has appealed to farmers in the Ghanaian community to use organic compost on their land before and after cultivation of crops to boost and increase its fertility.

He noted that depending on chemical fertilizers threatens human health including the living organisms in the soil.

Nana Kwao Adams indicated that "feeding farmlands with compost enable the land to attain maximum necessary essential nutrients required by plants to grow well and produce good yields which are healthy for consumption."

He added that going back to the olden days of farming practices that involves the application of manure will help improve soil fertility.

He stressed that raw materials needed to produce such compost fertilizers are available in the country as well as the scientist who will spearhead the compost manufacturing.

Nana Kwao Adams urged the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to champion the manufacturing and use of compost fertiliser in the country.

Nana Kwao Adams however advice farmers to consider risks that are associated with the use of chemicals in crops that threaten human life and resort to compost fertilizer.