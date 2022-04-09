Copyright: Gettyimages

I don’t want to be a Christian

If Christianity means not the following of Christ,

but of a Church - a particular church

and her doctrine, and her gospel and her preachers

A church that tells tales of a god I struggle vainly

to locate in the Bible the preacher says is his guide

a god powerful enough to multiply money

like he did bread and fish but bias enough

to make only the preacher’s purse the

regular beneficiary of His money miracles

I don’t want to be religious

If religion means the obedience of

not the divine laws I find so boldly inscribed

in the Holy Book, but of laws of men, enacted

by men for the benefit of a select group of men

I came here in desperation

To this system called "church"

In hunger - like a starving lion I came

I came plagued with sorrow and dressed in questions

The preacher sold to me a God I found worth having

But I find here, in this place called church, a system like a

Slow-killing poison, which rebels against the very God

it portrays to serve. But I don’t want to be

a Christian who serves a church of men

And not the Church of God.