ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.04.2022 Poem

I don’t want to be a Christian

By Christian Foli
Copyright: GettyimagesCopyright: Gettyimages
09.04.2022 LISTEN

I don’t want to be a Christian
If Christianity means not the following of Christ, 
but of a Church - a particular church 
and her doctrine, and her gospel and her preachers
A church that tells tales of a god I struggle vainly
to locate in the Bible the preacher says is his guide
a god powerful enough to multiply money 
like he did bread and fish but bias enough 
to make only the preacher’s purse the 
regular beneficiary of His money miracles

I don’t want to be religious
If religion means the obedience of 
not the divine laws I find so boldly inscribed 
in the Holy Book, but of laws of men, enacted 
by men for the benefit of a select group of men 

I came here in desperation
To this system called "church" 
In hunger - like a starving lion I came 
I came plagued with sorrow and dressed in questions
The preacher sold to me a God I found worth having
But I find here, in this place called church, a system like a 
Slow-killing poison, which rebels against the very God 
it portrays to serve. But I don’t want to be 
a Christian who serves a church of men
And not the Church of God. 

More Poem
ModernGhana Links
Dear Aspiring Politician
04.04.2022 | Poem
"IN DEPENDENCE"
07.03.2022 | Poem
Oh Dede, we are tasty
16.01.2022 | Poem
The stench of perverse men
14.12.2021 | Poem
Galamsey Ghana
05.11.2021 | Poem
A Poem On Anti-LGBT Bill
28.10.2021 | Poem
The sacrificial lamb
28.10.2021 | Poem
For Life Is For Life
21.10.2021 | Poem
A failed imagination!
07.10.2021 | Poem
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line