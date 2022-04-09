I don’t want to be a Christian
If Christianity means not the following of Christ,
but of a Church - a particular church
and her doctrine, and her gospel and her preachers
A church that tells tales of a god I struggle vainly
to locate in the Bible the preacher says is his guide
a god powerful enough to multiply money
like he did bread and fish but bias enough
to make only the preacher’s purse the
regular beneficiary of His money miracles
I don’t want to be religious
If religion means the obedience of
not the divine laws I find so boldly inscribed
in the Holy Book, but of laws of men, enacted
by men for the benefit of a select group of men
I came here in desperation
To this system called "church"
In hunger - like a starving lion I came
I came plagued with sorrow and dressed in questions
The preacher sold to me a God I found worth having
But I find here, in this place called church, a system like a
Slow-killing poison, which rebels against the very God
it portrays to serve. But I don’t want to be
a Christian who serves a church of men
And not the Church of God.