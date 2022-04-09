ModernGhana logo
N/R: Two persons killed by armed robbers at Mamadukoraa

Two persons have been reportedly killed by suspected armed robbers who invaded Mamadukoraa, a farming community in the Chache Electoral Area of the Bole District in the early hours of Saturday April 9, 2022.

The deceased are Mr Yaw, about 60 years and Dibuone Akua of about 40 years.

According to an eye witness, the robbers came in heavily armed and robbed the entire community.

Armed robbery activities have been on a rise in the Bole and Sawla areas in recent times leading to the lost of lives.

Police in Bole have commenced investigation into the matter.

—3news.com

