‘She was gracious, discharged her duties with excellence’ – Kufuor eulogizes Ramatu Aliu Mahama

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor has paid glowing tribute to the memory of the late Ramatu Aliu Mahama, who was the second lady during his administration between 2000 and 2008.

Speaking to pressmen following a solemn Islamic funeral ceremony at the Independence Square in Accra, President Kufuor said he enjoyed great support from the late Ramatu Aliu Mahama, who discharged her duties with excellence and did not cause any scandals during his administration.

“She was very gracious, intelligent and motherly and was aware of the weight of the office in which she discharged duties with such excellence. She was a good human being. There were no scandals at at least from her quarters,” he said.

He said Ramatu Aliu Mahama ensured he and his officials had the needed comfort anytime they were on official duties in the northern part of Ghana, particularly around Tamale.

“She was thoughtful and supported her husband, who was Vice President during my time in government. She was a great hostess any time we travelled in the north, especially around Tamale,” he added.

Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama was the wife of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama who served as Kufuor’s Vice President.

She passed on earlier this week in Accra. Her death came 10 years after her husband, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, passed on. Alhaji Aliu Mahama died on November 16, 2012, aged 66, from a heart-related complication.

The body of the late second lady is being conveyed to Tamale in the Northern Region for burial.

—citinewsroom