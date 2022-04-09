ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

[Photos] Kufuor, Bawumia, others pay final respects to late Ramatu Aliu Mahama

Headlines [Photos] Kufuor, Bawumia, others pay final respects to late Ramatu Aliu Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Some notable dignitaries including former president John Agyekum Kufuor were present at the Independence Square on Saturday, April 9, 2022, to pay their last respects to the late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, a former Second Lady of Ghana.

49202223607-i41o266ffa-49202221231-ramatu-aliu-mahama-7

Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama was the wife of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama who served as Vice President during the Kufuor administration from the year 2000 to 2008.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, and government officials including Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul were also present at the brief Islamic funeral ceremony.

49202223607-swnaqedp5k-49202221231-ramatu-aliu-mahama-2

Other family, friends, and sympathizers also had the opportunity to file past the remains laid in state.

49202223608-uaqctgfsrn-49202221231-ramatu-aliu-mahama-1

The remains of the late second lady will be conveyed to Tamale in the Northern Region for burial after the ceremony in Accra.

49202223608-8dt2wjivvq-49202221231-ramatu-aliu-mahama-8

The late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama passed on earlier this week in Accra.

49202223609-8eu2xkjwvr-49202221231-ramatu-aliu-mahama-6

Her death came 10 years after her husband, Aljahi Aliu Mahama, passed on. Alhaji Aliu Mahama died on November 16, 2012, aged 66, from a heart-related complication.

49202223609-1j041q5ccw-49202221231-ramatu-aliu-mahama-4

49202223609-1h830n4aau-49202221232-second-lady-burial-programme

---citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Justice Abdulai applies to SC for review of ruling on Deputy Speaker's voting right
09.04.2022 | Headlines
Our economy has deteriorated in the last five years but Bawumia has chosen to be insincere – Sammy Gyamfi
09.04.2022 | Headlines
GAF helicopter makes emergency landing on school field in Accra
09.04.2022 | Headlines
Parts of Accra to experience dumsor 84 days – GRIDCo
09.04.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t to roll-out automated toll booths – Ken Agyapong
09.04.2022 | Headlines
Implementation of E-Levy starts May 1 – GRA
09.04.2022 | Headlines
The more you read Bawumia’s address on the economy the more you get angry; he’s a liar – Sammy Gyamfi
08.04.2022 | Headlines
Digitalisation has dealt a big blow to corruption—Bawumia
08.04.2022 | Headlines
Ramatu Aliu Mahama's funeral set on April 9 at Blackstar Square
08.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line