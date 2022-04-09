[Photos] Kufuor, Bawumia, others pay final respects to late Ramatu Aliu Mahama

Some notable dignitaries including former president John Agyekum Kufuor were present at the Independence Square on Saturday, April 9, 2022, to pay their last respects to the late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, a former Second Lady of Ghana.

Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama was the wife of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama who served as Vice President during the Kufuor administration from the year 2000 to 2008.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, and government officials including Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul were also present at the brief Islamic funeral ceremony.

Other family, friends, and sympathizers also had the opportunity to file past the remains laid in state.

The remains of the late second lady will be conveyed to Tamale in the Northern Region for burial after the ceremony in Accra.

The late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama passed on earlier this week in Accra.

Her death came 10 years after her husband, Aljahi Aliu Mahama, passed on. Alhaji Aliu Mahama died on November 16, 2012, aged 66, from a heart-related complication.

