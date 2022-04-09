We need reconciliation team in Ahafo to resolve internal problems — Former NPP MP

09.04.2022 LISTEN

Mr Robert Sarfo-Mensah, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo North constituency in the Ahafo Region says the party needs a reconciliation team to resolve misunderstandings between supporters and members in the region.

"The reconciliation team would further work to identify, and help emerging challenges divisive tendencies within the party, thereby bringing together everybody to push a vigorous electioneering in 2024," he said.

In an interview at Goaso, Mr Sarfo-Mensah who declared his intention to contest the Ahafo Regional Chairmanship position of the NPP said it remained his priority to set up the reconciliation team, saying “breaking the eight in Election 2024 would not be all that easy and simple for us if we don’t stay in unity”.

“But I also believe the party's determination to break the eight-year is possible if members of our great party remain united and resolute”, he said, and the need for the party in the region to ensure an absolute unity where everybody was not side-line, but brought on board for an effective electioneering.

Mr Sarfo-Mensah indicated that a strengthened unity in the party would greatly help tackle voter apathy, which nearly “cause the political downfall of the NPP in the 2020 General Election”.

He said he was worried about the image of the NPP in the region, thereby making the party unattractive, saying as a ‘strong under a great elephant’, the NPP in the region ought to be proactive enough in identifying and tackling peculiar challenges it faced in the 2020 elections in order not to repeat such challenges in the next general election.

“I think it’s necessary we do our homework well by ensuring that those who are offended are calmed down and those who fell neglected are also brought on board in the electioneering for a resounding victory”, Mr Sarfo-Mensah stated.

The former MP said the NPP “deserves to stay in power beyond 2024 to achieve the party’s vision for the nation and bring national development to the next level”, saying the party could achieve that only with a formidable and united front.

As a stronghold of the NPP, Mr Sarfo-Mensah said posterity would not spare the party executives in Ahafo if the party could not retain its four constituency seats, saying “we must also be strategic and prepare well to capture the two orphan seats in the area”.

He therefore called on the party’s delegates to consider his candidature and vote for him as the regional chairman in the party impending elections.