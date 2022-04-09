Our economy has deteriorated in the last five years but Bawumia has chosen to be insincere – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has lambasted Vice President Dr. Bawumia for being insincere about how Ghana’s economy has deteriorated under his watch.

Speaking in a discussion on TV3 on Saturday, April 9, 2022, the NDC Communicator insisted that the recent address delivered by the Vice President on the state of the economy was full of falsehood backed by cooked data.

He said after mismanaging the Ghanaian economy for the past five years, it is sad Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government are refusing to accept responsibility for the mess.

“I couldn’t listen to the live address by the Vice President but I have taken time to read the 129-page speech he delivered. After I did so, I felt sad for this country because we have a vice president who is very insincere and deceitful. The Vice President who is not willing to accept responsibility for his own economic mismanagement and the failings of this government,” Sammy Gyamfi said on the Key Points show.

The NDC communicator argued, “That 129-page speech is full of blatant falsehoods and a litany of excuses that do not hold water. The use of cooked figures and false statistical data to create an impression this government has done better when the true facts rather show that this country has had its economy deteriorated in the last five years.”

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, April 7, 2022, addressed several issues of the economy while speaking at the National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Among other things, the Vice President stressed that although the country is experiencing challenges with Ghanaians going through unbearable hardships, things are better compared to the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.