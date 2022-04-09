Gov’t to roll-out automated toll booths – Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that government is planning to roll out automated toll booths in the country.

Speaking at a Youth Empowerment Forum in Koforidua on Friday, April 8, 2022, the long-serving Parliamentarian shared that it was good government cancelled the toll booth system last year.

He explained that it was necessary because government was being shortchanged by some greedy individuals.

He noted that the plan now is to deploy an automated system at the various toll booth stands in the country.

“The Finance Minister rushed a bit which resulted in misunderstanding. We have over 39 tollbooths in this country but with all the tolls they collect, what goes to government is 68 million cedis. Meanwhile, in a month, Tema motorway alone, they rake in 35 million cedis a month.

“It is good it has been closed down. How can a government set up a business for individuals to enrich themselves? Good it has been closed down. What we are going to do now is automation,” Ken Agyapong indicated.

The Assin Central MP explained, “Automated system will take record of every car that passes through so government knows how many cars drove through so that the private operator, government’s calculation will be based on the number of cars recorded."

He stated, “I will tell you, Ghanaians are naturally born bad. 39 tollbooths and you make 68million cedis and they have enriched themselves.”