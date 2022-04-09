ModernGhana logo
Implementation of E-Levy starts May 1 – GRA

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) will start on May 1, 2022.

After months of contention over the controversial levy, Parliament finally approved the bill on March 29.

Subsequently, on March 31, the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo signed into law the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill.

Since then, the Ministry for Finance working with the Ghana Revenue Authority has been putting measures in place for its implementation to commence.

Today, GRA has announced that all is set for the implementation iof the E-Levy on May 1, 2022.

"The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) wishes to inform the general public that following the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act 2022 (Act 1075) implementation of the Levy commences on 1st May 2022,” a Public Notice on the Facebook page of GRA said on Friday, April 8, 2022.

