08.04.2022 Social News

A/R: Fire outbreak destroys over 10 shops at Suame Magazine

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
08.04.2022 LISTEN

A fire outbreak that hit the Suame industrial cluster at Magazine in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi has destroyed over 10 shops, Modernghana News has learned.

According to information gathered this evening, 15 shops have been affected by the fire.

Reports indicate that a number of mechanic shops at the Zone 13 of the Suame Magazine enclave were not spared as the fire razed the property.

Per an eyewitness report, the fire started around 3pm in the afternoon today and was only doused after the intervention of firefighters from the Ghana Fire Service.

While the cause of the fire is unknown at the moment, personnel from the Ghana Fire Service have taken over the matter and working to unravel the cause.

Sources say properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis have been destroyed by the inferno.

Earlier this week, similar fire outbreaks have been recorded at the makeshift Takoradi Market and the Tema Timber market.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

