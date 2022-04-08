The more you read Bawumia’s address on the economy the more you get angry; he’s a liar – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi

08.04.2022 LISTEN

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has accused the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of disrespecting the Ghanaian people for peddling lies during his address on the state of the economy.

The NDC firebrand was making a general assessment while reacting to the Vice President’s lecture at the National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Friday, April 8, 2022, Sammy Gyamfi said Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lied about the state of the economy.

According to him, the claim that the economy is in a better state under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is false, misleading, and a disrespect to the citizenry.

“Our Vice President is not truthful. He doesn’t have respect for Ghanaians and that’s why anything he mounts a stage to talk to the people he throws dust into the people’s eyes.

“There is no source for the excess capacity charge of GHS17 billion that Alhaji Bawumia claims the government has paid and that is why Ghana’s finances have been affected,” Sammy Gyamfi shared.

The NDC National Communications officer continued, “In 2016 when you wanted a bag of maize to buy it was GHS170. The big one. Today that Bawumia is saying the economy is better, you buy the same bag GHS620. Is this better?

“How can the Vice President tell us things are better now than in 2016? It is an insult to the intelligence of the people. I have never seen hardships like this in my life before. If we want to look at our bread and butter issues we will know Bawumia peddled lies. Things are not better. They have rather worsened.”

In his view, government should not only admit that things are currently hard for Ghanaians, but it should accept that things are what they are because of the mismanagement and ‘chop chop’ of this government.