Victims of Ada Tidal waves want the construction of a sea defence wall

Agblabanya, (Near Sege) April 8, CDA Consult — Mr Philip Sai, Presiding Member, Ada West District Assembly has called on the government to urgently construct the sea defence wall, “we cannot continue to live under the mercy of tidal waves annually we need an immediate solution, we are not safe."

Mr Sai explained that; "We had over 3,000 people affected with over 400 homes destroyed in the district during the recent tidal waves.

“Anyamam has over 356 people who have been badly affected but received only 15 student mattresses, 37 bags of 5kg rice, mosquito coil and 150 blankets, how can they share this?

Mr Sai, who is also the Assembly Member for Anyamam Electoral Area told newsmen as monitored by Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Ada.

The Ada West Presiding Member also complained that the relief items provided by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) were not enough; stressing all the coastline needed was a sea defence wall as a permanent solution.

He also called on the government as a matter of urgency to support residents with roofing sheets and other building materials to furnish their destroyed buildings.

The Ada West Presiding Member revealed that the victims who were affected have moved from the school and church buildings and joined their relatives across the district.

Mrs Hellen Martey, a resident of Akplabanya and a victim of the tidal waves incident said her family had stayed in the community for years and had never experienced such havoc hence it was sad the tidal wave was causing much destruction.

“Our community is under constant siege by the sea and I believe the government needs to come to our aid quickly to restore hopes in us by constructing a sea defence wall to prevent the tidal waves from hitting us again," she said.

The Ada West District coastline communities were part of other communities in the Western and Volta Regions that were submerged from the ravages of the tidal wave after the high current from the sea went above its banks displaying many residents out of their comfort zones.

Source: CDA Consult