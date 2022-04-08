You have demonstrated why you need continuous government's support — Deputy Minister of Health to UHAS

Mr Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, a Deputy Minister of Health, has commended the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in the Volta Region for its role in accelerating national development.

He said the University as a science-based institution had contributed immensely to the progressive match of the country and had, “demonstrated the essence of why Government should continue supporting you in terms of infrastructure and much other equipment.”

Mr Asei Seini who was speaking at the launch of the 10th anniversary of the University in Ho said the University had also shown relevance as a reputable public tertiary institution to national development since its establishment.

He said the University's support to the government during the turbulent times of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic by establishing a COVID-19 testing centre had a great impact on the country's fight against the disease.

The deputy Health Minister thanked the governing council, management, and staff of the institution for their commitment and dedication to work adding that the “Ministry of Health is happy to have the University as a reliable partner in national development."

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said 10 years of existence of an institution of higher learning was the achievement of great and historic proportions worthy of celebration.

He said the institution's achievement and high level of academic and professional status were as a result of hard work, fortitude, and determination, and commended the governing council, management and staff for the good work done.

Dr Letsa said the performance of the University was evidenced in the quality of graduate and groundbreaking research work produced and the impact it had on the development of society.

Professor John O. Gyapong, Vice-Chancellor of the University disclosed that the institution has produced a total of 5,428 graduates since its establishment including 73 biochemists, 3,123 nurses and midwives.

The rest are; 674 Allied health scientists, 1147 public health practitioners and 78 postgraduate health scientists.

He said the current status of the University was achieved through collective work and was grateful to all who supported them.

Professor Fred Newton Binka, Foundation Vice-Chancellor of the University, disclosed that the University enjoyed effective collaboration and support from the public, leading to its success.

Professor Kofi Anyidoho, Foundation Council Chairman of the University commended the current governing council, management and staff for building on the foundation they laid and moving the institution to its current level.

Justice Victor J.M Dotse, Council Chairman of the University who launched the anniversary noted that the institution had stood the test of time and that it was the first and only specialised University with a distinctive and sole mandate to train various health professionals.

He said many thought the establishment of the University was a political gimmick and were not sure if it would materialise, but first matriculation and congregation had cleared their doubt.

UHAS was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 828 in December 2011, but commenced academic work in September 2012 with 154 students.

The University currently has a student population of 7,698 in seven schools, 19 undergraduate programmes and nine postgraduate programmes with 34 departments.

The anniversary has outlined several activities including float, lectures and is on theme: "The role of specialised Universities in national development, with the main celebration slated for September, this year

GNA