Corruption under Akufo-Addo too much; it was worst under Mahama – Prof. Stephen Adei

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghanaian economist, Prof. Stephen Adei has bemoaned the level of corruption under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo although he insists the canker was worst under the John Dramani Mahama administration.

Speaking to Accra FM on Thursday, April 7, 2022, the former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) stressed that it is important for the government to prioritise dealing with corruption for foster development.

“The statistics, the evidence from Transparency International show that corruption has gone up too much.

“Per their corruption perception index, we are currently hovering around 41, 42 percent. It is too much,” Prof. Stephen Adei indicated, adding, “It [corruption] was worse under Mahama.”

The Economist despite admitting that corruption has gone down a bit said it has not been enough as he urged the President to intensify his government’s fight in tackling the issue.

“It has improved a bit under Akufo-Addo but I don’t think it has improved enough to make Ghanaians feel comfortable.

“So, if they don’t intensify the fight against corruption, we’ll not get anywhere with it,” Prof Adei shared.

Since assuming the seat of the Presidency, H.E Akufo-Addo has always assured the public that his government will not condone corruption.

He has given his government’s full support to the Office of the Special Prosecutor now headed by Kissi Agyebeng to help fight corruption in the country.

