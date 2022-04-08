ModernGhana logo
Ghana was adjudged best-managed economy globally under Mills; this gov’t can't do it – Duffuor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Dr. Kwabena DuffuorDr. Kwabena Duffuor
08.04.2022 LISTEN

Leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has thrown shades at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) insisting they do not have the men to properly manage the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking at the launch of Phase One of a grassroots party empowerment and self-financing project dubbed the “Ahot)” Project for the NDC party at the Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Duffuor touted the achievements of the NDC under the late President John Atta Mills.

He said it was through the good works of the then government that Ghana was named as one of the countries with the best-managed economies globally for two years.

According to the former Finance Minister, it is a feat the current government cannot achieve because it does not know how to.

“We made it possible and we will do it again because we know how to do it. I hear some people are talking somewhere on the economy today, whatever they do or say what we achieved under Professor Mills they cannot do it because they just don’t know how to do it.

“For almost two years Ghana was adjudged the best-managed economy globally under professor Mills,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor shared.

President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's government have come under severe criticism, especially in the last few months where the citizenry has complained of unbearable hardships.

In that period, fuel prices in the country have reached historic high prices with commodities also costing so much.

Despite the challenges that have seen Ghana’s economy now tagged as one of the worst in the world, the government says it is confident measures and steps being taken will soon turn things around for the good of the country.

