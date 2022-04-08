Yesterday’s event was waste of taxpayers’ money — Samson Awingobit on Bawumia's address on economy

The Executive Secretary of the Importer and Exporters Association, Samson Asaki Awingobit has described the Vice president's address on the economy as a waste of the taxpayers’ money.

According to him, Vice President, Dr. Mahammud Bawumia did not say anything new in his speech held yesterday, April 7, 2022 at Kasoa.

He indicated on Joy News’ ‘AM Show’ today that, he would have expected Dr. Bawumia to touch on key aspects of the economy such as the benchmark value, COVID-19 levy and some other financial levy.

According to him, he expected the Vice President to announce some reduction in taxes to cushion the suffering Ghanaians.

“Yesterday’s event was a waste of taxpayers’ money. What was he coming to tell us? I would have looked forward to an expectation where he would say that 50% benchmark value that government was reversing to 20% and we are raising issues in regards to prices of goods and services at the market he as the economic head is putting his foot down and saying look that 20%.

“Should reverse because at this point in time Ghanaians are going through a lot and government cannot do anything to support them and would not take that 20% to deliberately increase prices of goods and services in this country hence, he’s asking the finance minister to reverse it. I did not hear that.

“I wanted to hear him say that, that COVID-19 levy, that Financial levy at the port he’s asking the finance ministry to go to parliament and abolish it,” he told the host.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, April 7, 2022 spoke on the economy at a program dubbed ‘#BawumiaSpeaks.

In his 129 pages statement, the E-levy, to the surprise of many was mentioned only once and many aspects of the economy stakeholders expected him to touch were left untouched.