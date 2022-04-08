Your own policy decisions has put Ghana in this hole – Kwakye Ofosu reacts to Bawumia’s lecture

A former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has hit out at Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the current hardships in the country.

According to him, Ghana’s economy is performing terribly and continuously faced with a lot of challenges all thanks to bad policy decisions taken by the government.

Speaking in an engagement on the TV3 New Day show on Friday, April 8, 2022, Felix Kwakye Ofosu accused the ruling government of dragging the country into a dark hole.

“It is your own policy decision that has put the country in this hole..It is a fact that where we are now is worst than we have ever been,” he shared in reaction to the lecture delivered by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu on Ghana’s economy on Thursday.

Dr. Bawumia yesterday addressed several issues of the economy while speaking at the National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Among other things, the Vice President stressed that although the country is experiencing challenges with Ghanaians going through some hardships, things are better compared to the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

Reacting to the claim by the Vice President, Mr. Sulemana Braimah who is the Executive Director at Media Foundation for West Africa has dared Dr. Bawumia to face the local media if indeed he believes his government has performed well.

“Face the media for questioning if you know you have performed well. Enough of those monologues of rehashed mantras packaged and delivered to an assemblage of party foot-soldiers and cheerleaders,” Sulemana Braimah said in a post on his Twitter page.