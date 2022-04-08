ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.04.2022 Headlines

Enough of the monologues of rehashed mantras delivered to assembled party cheerleaders; face the media – Braimah to gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
MFWA Executive Director Sulemana BraimahMFWA Executive Director Sulemana Braimah
08.04.2022 LISTEN

The Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr. Sulemana Braimah has dared President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to face the local media if indeed they believe their government has performed well.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Monday sat with the BBC for an interview in the UK where he rubbished all allegations of how terrible the Ghanaian economy is performing under his watch.

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, when Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia delivered a lecture at a TESCON Conference in Kasoa, he admitted times are hard but insisted the government is in charge, claiming things are better under the current administration when compared to the time of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Reacting to that lecture, Sulemana Braimah has stressed that Ghanaians have had enough of the rehashed mantras packaged and delivered to an assemblage of party foot-soldiers.

In a post on his Twitter page, the Media Foundation for West Africa boss called on the two top government officials to face the local media if indeed they believe the government has performed well.

“Face the media for questioning if you know you have performed well. Enough of those monologues of rehashed mantras packaged and delivered to an assemblage of party foot-soldiers and cheerleaders,” Sulemana Braimah said in his post.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Corruption under Akufo-Addo too much; it was worst under Mahama – Prof. Stephen Adei
08.04.2022 | Headlines
Ghana was adjudged best-managed economy globally under Mills; this gov’t can't do it – Duffuor
08.04.2022 | Headlines
Your own policy decisions has put Ghana in this hole – Kwakye Ofosu reacts to Bawumia’s lecture
08.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo gov’t struggling to manage economy after failing to plan ahead — Seth Terkper
08.04.2022 | Headlines
Packaging of Bawumia’s address on the economy was too political – Prof. Lord Mensah
08.04.2022 | Headlines
Prioritise issues confronting the cedi; we can't continue to borrow and deplete our reserves – Jantuah charges gov’t
08.04.2022 | Headlines
Indiscipline motor riders in trouble as Police launch 'Operation PAARI' with body cams
08.04.2022 | Headlines
Rebecca Akufo-Addo mourns Rahmatu Aliu Mahama
08.04.2022 | Headlines
"I will miss her dearly" — Bawumia mourns Aliu Mahama’s wife
08.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line