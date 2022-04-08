Enough of the monologues of rehashed mantras delivered to assembled party cheerleaders; face the media – Braimah to gov’t

MFWA Executive Director Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr. Sulemana Braimah has dared President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to face the local media if indeed they believe their government has performed well.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Monday sat with the BBC for an interview in the UK where he rubbished all allegations of how terrible the Ghanaian economy is performing under his watch.

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, when Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia delivered a lecture at a TESCON Conference in Kasoa, he admitted times are hard but insisted the government is in charge, claiming things are better under the current administration when compared to the time of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Reacting to that lecture, Sulemana Braimah has stressed that Ghanaians have had enough of the rehashed mantras packaged and delivered to an assemblage of party foot-soldiers.

In a post on his Twitter page, the Media Foundation for West Africa boss called on the two top government officials to face the local media if indeed they believe the government has performed well.

“Face the media for questioning if you know you have performed well. Enough of those monologues of rehashed mantras packaged and delivered to an assemblage of party foot-soldiers and cheerleaders,” Sulemana Braimah said in his post.