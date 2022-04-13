ModernGhana logo
Prophet Odumgya describes taxation as means for citizens to contribute to development

A Kumasi based renowned man of God, Prophet Martin Anane has described taxation as one of the best concepts which help collectively develop a nation.

Prophet Anane also known as Osofo Odumgya founder and leader of the Heart Of Christ Ministry located at Pakyi No.1, a town along the Kumasi-Obuasi Road in the Ashanti region who spoke to our correspondent in an interview observed that without tax no country can achieve its economic agenda.

He noted that the advanced countries never used magic wands to build their economies.

According to him, judicious use of taxes is the secret of their development.

Therefore, he said, taxation must be embraced by all towards national development.

To achieve positive results, Prophet Odumgya entreated government to sensitize the public on the need to honour their tax obligations.

Having defined the important role tax plays in building a solid economy, the man of God pointed out that one challenge that deters most Ghanaians from paying taxes is the wanton dissipation of revenues from taxes.

According to him, people feel they do not benefit from the taxes they pay.

To reverse this trend, the clergy suggested to the government to always make visible all projects funded with proceeds from taxes.

By this, he stressed that people would be more encouraged to pay their taxes to help government embark on more projects to develop the country.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

