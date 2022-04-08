Packaging of Bawumia’s address on the economy was too political – Prof. Lord Mensah

Associate Professor at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Professor Lord Mensah has said the packaging of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s address on the economy was too political.

After a long silence on the poor performance of the Ghanaian economy, the Vice President finally on Thursday, April 7, 2022, pointed out several factors at the National TESCON Training and Orientation Conference held at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Millennium City, Kasoa Yesukrom in the Central Region.

Sharing his thoughts on the Vice President’s address that lasted over two hours, Prof. Lord Mensah has disclosed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia delivered a very detailed data and informative lecture.

According to him, although the packing of the lecture was too political, the Vice President did well by admitting to the hardship Ghanaians are experiencing.

“The packing and timing of information we put out there is very important. The Packaging was too political. What we saw yesterday was more or less a recap of what Ghanaians are experiencing,” the UG Business School Professor said on the GTV Breakfast show on Friday morning.

He further shared that the Vice President was probably silent on the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) because it would have defeated the digitalisation agenda of the government.

“The E-levy would have defeated the digitalization agenda that he spoke about and so for political purposes, it wouldn't have been ideal to mention the E-levy there,” Prof. Lord Mensah indicated.

Meanwhile, the UGBS Professor has urged the government to focus on industrialisation to help revive the ailing economy.