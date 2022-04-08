Prioritise issues confronting the cedi; we can't continue to borrow and deplete our reserves – Jantuah charges gov’t

Private legal practitioner and Energy Expert, Mr. Kwame Jantuah has charged government to prioritise dealing with the issues causing the poor performance of the Ghana cedi against foreign currencies.

Speaking on TV3 New Day programme on Friday, April 8, 2022, Mr. Jantuah stressed that amid the hardships in the country and the poor state of the economy, government must avoid continuous borrowing.

He said as a matter of urgency, the government should stay away from taking decisions that will only end up depleting its international reserve.

“We cannot continue to borrow; we can’t continue to deplete our reserve.”

“The main issue we have to look at is the Cedi,” Mr. Kwame Jantuah emphasised during a conversation about Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s address on the economy on Thursday.

Speaking at the National TESCON Training and Orientation Conference held at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Millennium City, Kasoa Yesukrom in the Central Region, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia argued that even with the current poor performance of the cedi, it is still doing better compared to the John Dramani Mahama administration.

The Vice President apportioned blame on the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the high cost of living in the country.

“The increase in commodity prices has been exacerbated by the Russia- Ukraine conflict,” the Vice President said.

Touching on how food prices have been affected, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared that the disruption of the global food supply could get worse should the Russia-Ukraine conflict persist.

He said should that happen, Ghana would be affected just like the rest of the other countries in the world.

“Food prices have also not been left out. The FAO Global Food Price Index increased from 95.1 at the end of 2019 to 140.7 in February 2022 (an increase of 48%).

“Russia and Ukraine together account for 30% of global wheat exports. The longer the conflict ensues, the greater will be the disruption to global food supplies. The conflict is also likely to slow down global growth,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed.