Indiscipline motor riders in trouble as Police launch 'Operation PAARI' with body cams

The Ghana Police Service has introduced a new team dubbed ‘Operation PAARI’ to deal with indiscipline amongst motorcycle users.

The operation has been outdoored following the growing indiscipline among motorcycle users on the roads manifested in riding through red traffic lights, the non-wearing of crash helmets, and general disregard for road traffic regulations which has become the major cause of road traffic accidents in the country.

“In a bid to aggressively deal with this problem, the Service has introduced a holistic strategy known as OPERATION PAARI (Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline). This initiative has multiple components which will be introduced in phases,” parts of a press release signed by DCOP Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs has said.

The first component of the operation which has been rolled out involves the deployment of teams of Police riders with body cameras to monitor the conduct of riders at major intersections and other strategic locations.

The teams will follow offending riders and arrest them at convenient and safe locations.

According to the Police, such riders will be prosecuted, named, and shamed.

Find more in the Press Release from the Ghana Police Service below: