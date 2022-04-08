Rebecca Akufo-Addo mourns Rahmatu Aliu Mahama

08.04.2022 LISTEN

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said she is saddened to hear of the passing of Hajia Rahmatu Aliu Mahama, the wife of former Vice-President, the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in these difficult times. May your soul rest in perfect peace Hajia,” Mrs Akufo-Addo posted on Facebook.

Hajia Rahmatu Mahama’s death was announced by her son, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama.

“The family has lost a great pillar. Burial and funeral rites would be conducted in accordance with Islamic traditions. Further information will be provided in due course,” the MP for Yendi stated.

The wife of the late Vice-President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, 7 April 2022.

Hajia Rahmatu was an educationist.

She was 70.

Source: Classfmonline.com