Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly officers visit irrigation farming communities

By Emmanuel Akayeti, Bolgatanga
The Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly has organized a multi-stakeholder tour to some irrigation farmers in the Municipality.

The irrigation farming communities which are located southwards along the canals of the Vea Irrigation Dam enclave are predominantly, the youth who engaged in the business working tirelessly to earn a living.

The tour was therefore to ascertain at first hand the problem encountered by the farmers and how they could be assisted.

The multi-stakeholder tour which was organized by the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly led by the Municipal Department of Agriculture brought together representatives of Micro and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Water Resource Commission (WRC), the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), and Economic Planning (EP) among others.

In an interview with Modern Ghana News in Bolgatanga, the Municipal Chief Executive Rex Asange said most of the youth are into dry season farming lately using water pumping machines.

He noted that the venture is becoming a major source of income and employment for many youths hence, the need for the Assembly to organize the stakeholders' tour to enable them to know the problems faced by the farmers. This, the MCE added will help the stakeholder brainstorm and isolate some of the challenges facing the farmers.

The Bolgatanga Municipal Head, Department of Agriculture Lantana Osman indicated that the farmers initially were into tomatoes cultivation but due to pest and diseases coupled with marketing challenges, most of them drifted into pepper cultivation. She observed that the main season, compound farming is done by the aged while most of the youth are into dry season irrigation but much attention is not paid to them.

One of the farmers Christopher Amoah expressed worry over the market saying, having gone through the ordeal of cultivation coupled with the high cost of the farm inputs, at times, there are no off-takers and even if there are, they offer them very low prices which can hardly offset production cost thoughtless of making profit to argument their family income.

The Regional Head of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) for Upper East and Upper West Martin Akogti said GEPA's main focus is on the promotion, development, and facilitation of non-traditional exports of which Agriculture is part of Agro-processing.

He said vegetable is one of the priority areas indicating that under the national development strategy, there are 17 prioritized products and vegetable considered by them.

