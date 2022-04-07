'Bawumia presented cooked data; he needs Jesus' – NDC's Adongo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has stressed that after listening to H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s speech on the state of the economy, it has become clear to him that the Vice President needs the touch of Jesus Christ [Yesu].

He claims the Vice President churn out cooked economic figures just to tickle himself and laugh.

Dr. Bawumia on Thursday, April 7, 2022, addressed several issues of the economy while speaking at the National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Reacting to the Vice President’s address, Minority MP Isaac Adongo said Dr. Bawumia failed to make any intellectual analysis.

According to him, the Vice President has lost value compared to some five years ago who now needs to be saved by Jesus Christ.

“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should now rather be apologizing to Ghanaians….One day he will wake up and realize that there will be no economy for him to speak about.

“I want to tell him, why is it that he was the hero in academic institutions delivering lectures as an elite scholar in Central University and the rest and today he is roaming at Yesukrom in Kasoa? Obviously, he needs Yesu [Jesus] at this point in time,” Isaac Adongo said in an interview with Citi News on Thursday evening.

Unimpressed with the analysis made by Dr. Bawumia, the Bolgatanga central lawmaker further insisted that many of the arguments made by the Vice President would not even be made by a level 100 University student.

“I’m going to speak on the economy not necessarily to counter anything because if you listen to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia very well, very characteristic of him he doesn’t make any serious intellectual conversation,” Isaac Adongo indicated.

The Bolga Central MP bemoaned, “All throughout his analysis you will notice that he has been comparing four years to five years. Not even level 100 students will do that so you know for sure that this is somebody struggling to catch straw. This is the man who says the main reason why food prices are up is because Ghana imports 30% of its wheat requirements from Ukraine.”