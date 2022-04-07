Technological advancement opens male-dominated jobs for women

Technological advancement has opened up the male-dominated professions to women’s participation, especially in the blue economy which used to be male-centered filed Mrs. Florence Essel, Assistant General Manager in Charge of Administration at Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has stated.

She said previously, certain operations within GPHA were no-go-area for women due to the nature of operations in the maritime sector which required a lot of physical strength, however, technological improvement had resolved the gender handicap and created the environment for women also to venture into the blue economy.

“Now with plant for example you don’t need a lot of strength because of technology, so we are getting women in these areas,” she stated.

Mrs Essel stated this at the eleventh monthly stakeholder engagement seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office which is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues which were monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

The eleventh stakeholder engagement was also used to climax the GNA Tema Regional Office’s month-long activities to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration and also mark the first anniversary of the stakeholder engagement.

Speaking on the topic: “Prospects of women in the blue economy: Women’s contribution to the GPHA’s 60 years of operation,” Mrs. Essel said the International Maritime Organization (IMO) was encouraging more women into the sector by offering scholarships and mentorship to bring them up to the top to balance gender disparity.

She said there had been a tremendous increase of women enrollment in higher and more technical positions at the Port who were contributing tremendously to the affairs of the Port.

The GPHA Assistant General Manager added that continuous sensitization and mentorship for women to train and give the necessary skills they need was key in boosting their courage to aspire for higher positions.

“I remember when I joined the GPHA there was a condition of service that was allotted to staff and wife, meaning that the staff is a male and wife, if there were females at the management positions, it would have been captured in a gender-balance language,” she added.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager in his remarks revealed that technology has virtually balanced the workspace, “works that in the past demanded physical manpower have changed as machines are now being used to manage these, this makes it flexible for the female to also operate it”.

Mrs. Sika Ramatu Lawson, a Project Electrical Engineer at the Department of Electrical Engineer at TOR who spoke on “Prospects of women in the oil refinery sector: Women’s contribution to the success story of the Tema Oil Refinery,” said the refinery which was a purely engineering-oriented field of work, was predominantly male-dominated as fewer women study and work in that area.

Mrs. Cynthia Kwarteng Tufuor, SIC Area Manager for Tema Region speaking on “Prospects of women in the insurance industry: Women’s contribution to the SIC Mission,” said women form about 60 per cent of the workforce of SIC Insurance but occupy 35 per cent of leadership positions.