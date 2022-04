Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, delivered an address on the state of Ghana's economy.

The event was jointly organised by the Danquah Institute and the NPP's TESCON at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The Vice President touched on issues bordering on Ghana’s rising debt stock, the cedi depreciation, inflation rate, and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the Ghanaian economy.

Click here to read the Vice President’s full address