Tamale Central Health Centre begs for ultrasound scan

Mrs Genevieve Jimpetey, in-charge of the Tamale Central Health Centre, has appealed to benevolent individuals and corporate organisations to provide the hospital with an ultrasound scan machine.

She also appealed for laboratory equipment to enable the facility to enhance maternal care services.

     She said ultrasound scan was one of the most accurate methods used to assess breech pregnancies, and key equipment in diagnosing ectopic pregnancies and other dangerous pathologies, hence the need to equip the facility to make it functional and effective. 

     She made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Thursday. 

     Mrs Jimpetey said the facility, which was highly patronised by pregnant women and nursing mothers, transferred most of the complicated pregnancy cases to the Tamale Teaching Hospital due to lack of ultrasound scan and laboratory services. 

     She indicated that the establishment of ultrasound scan and the laboratory service at the facility would enhance the quality of diagnostic service to pregnant women and reduce issues of complication during delivery. 

