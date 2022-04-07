Government must ensure full compliance Procurement Act – GII

07.04.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has recommended to the Government of Ghana to ensure full compliance with sections 79 and 80 of the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA) and Public Procurement Act (PPA).

This, according to the GII is to safeguard the public funds and deliver value for money, noting that Section (92) of the PPA Act speaks to contraventions and penalties relating to procurement in instances of violations, especially under emergencies, to serve as a deterrent to public officers who may want to take advantage of the system.

The recommendations follow a corruption risk assessment of government COVID-19 interventions carried out by the GII, which included the setting up of a COVID-19 Trust Fund, the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP), and the GhanaCARES “Obaatanpa” Programme.

A copy of the report available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema indicates that due to the urgent nature of the response, the government put aside many of the existing laws to enable it to quickly implement measures to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic on the people.

It further noted that whiles the government put in various policy measures to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the nation, very little attention were paid to the robustness of the interventions to the transparency and accountability test.

The civil empowerment organization also recommended to the government roll out a comprehensive communication effort through community radio and television to reach people in the local communities, using the appropriate languages for its policies and interventions.

It also called for the improvement of the sharing of information regarding the sources of funding and expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, while asking for the conduct of special audits on the COVID-19 related funds and expenditures to detect and address leakages and systemic weaknesses that could negatively impact the implementation of the interventions.

To relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MDAs), the GII recommended that periodic refresher courses geared toward building the capacity of officials on the PPA and PFM must periodically be done.

The PPA and PFM, it noted promoted efficiency, effectiveness, and economy in public service delivery, therefore the need for officers to receive periodic training on them.

The GII also asked for the ensuring of strict adherence to the requirement of publishing contracts and reports as stipulated in Section 79 of the Public Financial Management Act and Sections 31, 95 of the Public Procurement Act (PPA).

“Put in place mechanisms to promote sharing of critical information with all staff of MMDAs to ensure compliance with the accountability requirements of their office.”

The PPA Board, the GII stressed, must act to fulfill their duty of care and prevent the abuse of single source and restricted tendering to guarantee the protection of the public funds.

It stated that the internal control mechanisms of MDAs and MMDAs must be strengthened to ensure compliance with laid down rules, policies, procedures, and legal, framework regarding public procurement to prevent the abuse of the systems.