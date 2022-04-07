VIDEO: Watch deadly accident on Koforidua-Mamfe road

Six people have sustained injuries in an accident involving a Nissan pickup and a Trailer on the Koforidua-Mamfe road in the Akuapem North District of the Eastern region.

According to report, others who sustained various degrees of injuries have been admitted at the hospital.

Eyewitnesses told this reporter that the accident occurred when the driver bumped into a pothole, while approaching a curve at Mamfe, a section of the road, somersaulted several times before landing in a nearby bush by the roadside.

The said accident has blocked a section of the Koforidua-Mamfe highway.

However, no casualties were recorded.

Meanwhile, police officers are at the scene managing the situation.

Watch Full Video Here: