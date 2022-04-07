ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

VIDEO: Watch deadly accident on Koforidua-Mamfe road

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Social News VIDEO: Watch deadly accident on Koforidua-Mamfe road
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Six people have sustained injuries in an accident involving a Nissan pickup and a Trailer on the Koforidua-Mamfe road in the Akuapem North District of the Eastern region.

According to report, others who sustained various degrees of injuries have been admitted at the hospital.

Eyewitnesses told this reporter that the accident occurred when the driver bumped into a pothole, while approaching a curve at Mamfe, a section of the road, somersaulted several times before landing in a nearby bush by the roadside.

The said accident has blocked a section of the Koforidua-Mamfe highway.

However, no casualties were recorded.

Meanwhile, police officers are at the scene managing the situation.

Watch Full Video Here:

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Technological advancement opens male-dominated jobs for women
07.04.2022 | Social News
Government must ensure full compliance Procurement Act – GII
07.04.2022 | Social News
Tema West Municipal Assembly donate to Muslims
07.04.2022 | Social News
Building strong community health system to leave no one behind
07.04.2022 | Social News
Upper West: Rainstorm destroys properties in Ullo
07.04.2022 | Social News
Tamale interchange pedestrian is unfriendly — MTTD warn residents
07.04.2022 | Social News
Road Crash: Shiashie bus terminal a ticking time bomb as drivers endanger lives
07.04.2022 | Social News
A/R: Over 10 persons survive multiple car accidents around Kumasi Airport roundabout
07.04.2022 | Social News
Tidal waves: Sea defense wall will not win the fight – Prof. Appeaning Addo
07.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line