Wife of late Aliu Mahama has died

Former second lady, Hajia Ramatu Mahama has sadly been confirmed dead.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama, wife of former Vice President of Ghana under John Agyekum Kufuor administration, Alhaji Aliu Mahama according to the information gathered passed on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

She is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital this afternoon after she was admitted last Monday.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama died at age 70.

Confirming the passing of Hajia Ramatu Mahama, her son Halim Mahama has wished her a safe and peaceful passage to paradise.

"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Indeed to Allah we belong, and to Allah we shall return.)It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother Hajia Ramatu Mahama.

"Hajia Ramatu Mahama passed away peacefully this evening on Thursday 7th, 2022 in Accra."

"May the Almighty Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus,” the statement from Halim Mahama reads.

According to sources, the family of Hajia Ramatu Mahama is meeting this evening to plan her burial according to Islamic tradition.

Arrangements are also being made for the government to be officially informed. Subsequently, the family is likely to have a meeting with the state to have discussions on the burial of the former second lady.

The deceased former second lady leaves behind four children. They include MP for Yendi; Fayad Mahama, as well as Salma Mahama, Farouk Mahama, and Halim Mahama.