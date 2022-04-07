ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.04.2022 Headlines

Wife of late Aliu Mahama has died

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Wife of late Aliu Mahama has died
07.04.2022 LISTEN

Former second lady, Hajia Ramatu Mahama has sadly been confirmed dead.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama, wife of former Vice President of Ghana under John Agyekum Kufuor administration, Alhaji Aliu Mahama according to the information gathered passed on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

She is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital this afternoon after she was admitted last Monday.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama died at age 70.

Confirming the passing of Hajia Ramatu Mahama, her son Halim Mahama has wished her a safe and peaceful passage to paradise.

"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Indeed to Allah we belong, and to Allah we shall return.)It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother Hajia Ramatu Mahama.

"Hajia Ramatu Mahama passed away peacefully this evening on Thursday 7th, 2022 in Accra."

"May the Almighty Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus,” the statement from Halim Mahama reads.

According to sources, the family of Hajia Ramatu Mahama is meeting this evening to plan her burial according to Islamic tradition.

Arrangements are also being made for the government to be officially informed. Subsequently, the family is likely to have a meeting with the state to have discussions on the burial of the former second lady.

The deceased former second lady leaves behind four children. They include MP for Yendi; Fayad Mahama, as well as Salma Mahama, Farouk Mahama, and Halim Mahama.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
'Bawumia presented cooked data; he needs Jesus' – NDC's Adongo
07.04.2022 | Headlines
Keep the faith; NPP has a track record of success – Bawumia to suffering Ghanaians
07.04.2022 | Headlines
'We have a vision to transform Ghana despite current global crisis' – Bawumia
07.04.2022 | Headlines
Growth fundamentals of Ghana's economy stronger and better — Bawumia
07.04.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t made GHS56.7m from online passport applications in 2021 – Bawumia reveals
07.04.2022 | Headlines
'I acknowledge we are going through difficult times' — Bawumia
07.04.2022 | Headlines
'Increase in commodity prices exacerbated by Russia- Ukraine conflict' – Bawumia
07.04.2022 | Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Bawumia speaks on state of Ghana's economy
07.04.2022 | Headlines
'Serve ‘double-salaried’ Haruna Iddrisu and 8 other MPs with writ via substituted service' – Supreme Court to Abronya DC
07.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line