Gov’t made GHS56.7m from online passport applications in 2021 – Bawumia reveals

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the government accrued GHS56.7 million in revenue from online passport applications alone in 2021.

This is a significant increase in the GHS1.1 million the government made in 2017 when the passport office only processed 16,232 applications.

Speaking at the National TESCON Training and Orientation Conference held at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Millennium City, Kasoa Yesukrom in the Central Region, Dr. Bawumia underscored the importance of the digitalisation agenda of the government he has been leading.

He said it has not only changed the processes of acquiring a passport today and made it easier but it is also helping the government to make millions of cedis that would have gone into private pockets.

“With digitization, the average turnaround time for the acquisition of passports has been significantly reduced and today you can apply for your passport from home and it can also be delivered for you by courier at home using your digital address.

“The digitization of the passport application process has resulted in a major increase in the number of passports processed annually as well as the revenue yield to the passport office,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said at the conference held on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The Vice President continued, “In 2017 the passport office processed a total of 16,232 applications with revenue of GHS1.1m

“In 2021, the passport office received and processed 498,963 online passport applications with a total revenue of GHS56.7m.”

Dr. Bawumia further disclosed that through the many successes of the digitalisation agenda of the government, e-commerce has been improved with businesses booming all over the internet.