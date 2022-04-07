'Increase in commodity prices exacerbated by Russia- Ukraine conflict' – Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that prices of commodities on the markets have been exacerbated as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Vice President after a long silence on the poor performance of Ghana’s economy has finally Thursday, April 7, 2022, accepted calls to speak to the nagging issues.

Speaking at the National TESCON Training and Orientation Conference held at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Millennium City, Kasoa Yesukrom in the Central Region, Dr. Bawumia apportioned blame on the Russia-Ukraine conflict the high cost living in the country.

“The increase in commodity prices has been exacerbated by the Russia- Ukraine conflict,” the Vice President said.

Touching on how food prices have been affected, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared that the disruption of the global food supply could get worse should the Russia-Ukraine conflict persist.

He said should that happen, Ghana is bent to be affected just like the rest of the other countries in the world.

“Food prices have also not been left out. The FAO Global Food Price Index increased from 95.1 at the end of 2019 to 140.7 in February 2022 (an increase of 48%).

“Russia and Ukraine together account for 30% of global wheat exports. The longer the conflict ensues, the greater will be the disruption to global food supplies. The conflict is also likely to slow down global growth,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed.

While admitting that things are hard for the Ghanaian people, Vice President Dr. Bawumia has given the assurance that there will soon be a turnaround.