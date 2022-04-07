WATCH LIVE: Bawumia speaks on state of Ghana's economy

ModernGhana logo
The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is speaking on the state of Ghana's economy today, Thursday, April 7.

He is the main speaker at a National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference held at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The event is under the auspices of the NPP Youth Wing in collaboration with the Danquah Institute, a pro-NPP policy Tink-Tank.

In attendance is the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, as the special Guest of Honour; the NPP Chairman, Freddy Blay; NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, among others.

Watch live below:

