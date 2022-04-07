A/R: Over 10 persons survive multiple car accidents around Kumasi Airport roundabout

Over 10 people escaped death on Thursday morning following an accident involving multiple cars at the airport roundabout in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi.

From the information gathered, the accident occurred when a trailer loaded with bags of cashew lost its balance and fell on a commercial bus (trotro) and a taxi.

Checks have revealed that the driver of the trailer with registration number AE 354 – 12 was driving at top speed and couldn’t slow down when his brake failed him.

In an attempt to save lives, he is said to have made a sharp turn that saw the trailer falling on the trotro and taxi.

A Police and Fire Service joint team arrived on the scene on time and managed to rescue all trapped passengers in both the KIA urvan with registration number AS 3864 – 22 and Hyundai i20 with registration number AS 347 – 19.

Fortunately, there was no casualty recorded.

However, some of the passengers and the driver of the trailer sustained various degrees of injuries.

All the injured have been transported to the Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals respectively for medical attention.