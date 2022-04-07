Non-teaching staff in Colleges of Education declare indefinite strike from April 11

The Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG), has declared its intention to strike from Monday, April 11.

According to the association, several engagements with their employers and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) since January 2022 have not yielded the desired results of improving their conditions of service and payment of arrears.

The National Secretary of CENTSAG, Samuel Opoku, told Citi News in an interview that only security personnel would be allowed to take their post from Monday.

“We are embarking on an indefinite strike effective Monday, April 2022. Our members comprising administrative staff, kitchen staff, and estate staff will all be on strike. We do a lot in support of the teaching service. At the moment, it is only the security that will be exempted from the strike because we have to protect lives and property even while we are on strike,” he said.

An earlier statement issued by the association said their strike was grounded on various issues including wrong placement of First Degree Holders, Non-payment of migration arrears, exclusion of payment of Generic Allowances, partial payment of Office Holding Allowances, and non-payment of Interim Market Premium arrears.

“It will be recalled that a notice to embark on strike was served in January 2022, but could not be carried through due to the intervention of the National Labour Commission (NLC). It is unfortunate that since January 2022, no commitment has been demonstrated to find a solution to the issues raised except for the partial payment of office holding allowances. The date given by the NLC for the government team to address the concerns raised had elapsed, but no tangible solution had been professed,” the association noted.

